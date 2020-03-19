89A near Jerome closed Friday, March 20

State Route 89A will be closed between the town of Jerome (milepost 344) and near Legend Hills Road (milepost 333) in Yavapai County from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 20. Drivers should use alternate routes while Arizona Department of Transportation crews remove large rocks from the roadway.

• North- and southbound SR 89A will be closed between mileposts 344 and 333. ADOT advises motorists to consider delaying travel or using an alternate route while the closure is in place.

