89A near Jerome closed Friday, March 20
State Route 89A will be closed between the town of Jerome (milepost 344) and near Legend Hills Road (milepost 333) in Yavapai County from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 20. Drivers should use alternate routes while Arizona Department of Transportation crews remove large rocks from the roadway.
• North- and southbound SR 89A will be closed between mileposts 344 and 333. ADOT advises motorists to consider delaying travel or using an alternate route while the closure is in place.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by ADOT.
