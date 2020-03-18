YCSO updates service procedures during coronavirus pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced updates on their service procedures.

In a statement released Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said it continues to monitor the latest updates while working to ensure services remain available to the public.

"Part of this effort includes taking care of our employees by providing guidance and information so they can keep themselves and their families safe," the statement said. "The health of our first responders is obviously a priority as they continue to provide essential services throughout this time."

YCSO announced the following changes to address these health and safety concerns:

All public fingerprinting has been cancelled until further notice. Calls to the Communications Center – When contacting the Sheriff’s Office for service, additional questions may be asked to help screen for potential Coronavirus. Please be honest and if you don’t know, say so. A positive response does NOT mean that service will be declined. It simply informs our deputies so they can use appropriate caution when approaching the scene. In addition, please be aware there may be a delay in non-emergency responses and deputies will have the ability to contact you via phone to obtain initial information. Lobby Visits – The lobbies in Prescott and Camp Verde remain open. Please note that we are allowing only one person in the reception area at a time. Your patience is appreciated.

Preventative measures – County maintenance personnel have enhanced their protocols in sanitizing surfaces in buildings throughout Yavapai County. Please do your part by staying home if ill. Remember to wash your hands frequently especially when conducting business/errands in a public place.



These linked resources are suggested for the latest updates on COVID-19 issues locally, statewide and nationally:

Watch dCourier.com for additional updates on agency procedures as coronavirus protocols develop.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.