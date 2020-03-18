OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 18
Watch: City of Prescott COVID 19 press conference, March 17

Originally Published: March 18, 2020 10:40 a.m.

City of Prescott, Arizona COVID 19 press conference, March 17, 2020 by Courier Video

On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, community leaders held a press conference at Prescott City Hall about the ongoing threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to stay open in Prescott for the time being, but many public spaces such as the library, the Police Department lobby and Fire Department lobbies will be shut down.

See related story: Prescott community leaders address coronavirus

