Update: 27 coronavirus cases in Arizona
There are currently 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona:
• 11 in Maricopa, 5 in Pima, 8 in Pinal, 1 in Graham and 2 in Navajo County
• No Cases in Yavapai County
• AZDHS.gov/COVID-19 website will be updated at 11:00 a.m. daily.
Current Public Health Recommendations:
• If someone in your family has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home and contact your medical provider.
• ADHS strongly recommends dining establishments in areas of know community spread (Maricopa, Pima and Pinal) discourage dine-in traffic by providing curbside, pick up or drive through services.
• Recommendations to cancel or postpones mass gathering with 10 or more people.
• Do not visit nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
• Telework and other alternatives when available.
It is challenging times like these that remind us that we are stronger when we work together and that we all have a role to play--whether it is ensuring that we are receiving and sharing valid, helpful information; reaching out to isolated and at-risk people; not hoarding essential supplies; showing compassion to ourselves and others; or, simply being the calm centered example in a storm of anxiety.
Even if you are young and otherwise healthy, you are at risk—and your activities can increase the risk of contracting the Coronavirus for others. Everyone can do their part.
This is a very fluid situation, and the one thing we want to do right now is communicate that. A lot of new information is being gained very quickly.
Please consider the things you can do to help in your community:
- Check in on your elderly neighbors.
- Stay home if you’re sick.
- Support local business.
- Only buy what you need.
- Be patient and kind.
For more information about this event or any of the Yavapai County Community Health Services, please contact Terri Farneti at 928-442-5596 or email Terri.Farneti@yavapai.us
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 9, 2019
- Teenager killed while crossing Spouse Drive in Prescott Valley
- Local fire departments frustrated with Life Line response times
- Multiple pedestrians struck by cars in downtown Prescott on Thursday
- Prescott Valley police seeking two people in connection to Walmart thefts
- Yabba- Dabba-Done! - Fred, Wilma and the gang bid farewell as Bedrock City closes after 47 years
- ADOT: Highway 69 ‘bottleneck’ will be eliminated
- Prescott man flees officers, rams police car
- Alleged ‘mimic pill’ dealers connected to fatal overdose death awaiting plea deals
- Suspect in Jan. 30 police standoff in Williams same man from PV Walmart arrest in 2018
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 9, 2019
- Teenager killed while crossing Spouse Drive in Prescott Valley
- ‘Prescott Valley Fire’ burns about 300 acres north of Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 15, 2019
- Wind-driven wildfire quickly moving northeast of Prescott
- Local fire departments frustrated with Life Line response times
- Yabba- Dabba-Done! - Fred, Wilma and the gang bid farewell as Bedrock City closes after 47 years
- Prescott Valley woman killed in Kingman-area plane crash
- Prescott home total loss in difficult firefight
- Young Prescott man arrested for sexual assault of teen
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: