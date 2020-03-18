Town of Chino Valley declares local emergency
Leadership coordinating community’s operations
Updated as of Wednesday, March 18, 2020 9:25 PM
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread throughout the state of Arizona, the Town of Chino Valley proclaimed a declaration of local emergency Wednesday afternoon, March 18.
The declaration comes after Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency for the State of Arizona Wednesday, March 11 and after President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for the United States Friday, March 13.
Within the proclamation, Mayor Darryl Croft proclaimed a local disaster to exist in Chino Valley and urged all residents to take the necessary precautions and follow the guidance and directives of government officials to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the Town of Chino Valley.
“Further, I direct the Town Manager, or designee, to coordinate emergency operations for Chino Valley and to take all appropriate actions needed to mitigate the effects (of) COVID-19 on Chino Valley,” it reads. “Further, I declare that all existing laws, ordinances, orders, rules and regulations in conflict with this proclamation shall be suspended during the time of this proclamation to the extent they conflict.”
Though Croft was not immediately available for comment following the proclamation, Information Officer Matt Santos said those emergency operations have already been adopted, as town officials have worked on them in the past and have them on file. The Chino Valley Police Department and town management have steps in place, Santos said.
Chino Valley Town Code outlines in Chapter 30 Section 23 that those necessary regulations to preserve the peace and order of the town include but are not limited to the imposition of a curfew in all or any portion of the town, ordering the closing of any business, closing any public building, street or other public place to public access and/or calling upon regular or auxiliary law enforcement agencies and organizations within or without the political subdivision for assistance. These regulations were passed and adopted as Ordinance 15-801 on July 28, 2015.
The town’s senior center and public library have already been closed until further notice.
Santos said the lead the Town of Chino Valley follows is the Yavapai County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, which was updated in 2011. It is a FEMA-approved plan that addresses the mitigation strategy for all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Yavapai County.
The plan can be found at Yavapai.us/publicworks/divisions/emergency-management/hazard-mitigation-plan.
Town leadership is taking the situation day by day and multiple times a day, Santos said. There is another leadership meeting at noon Thursday, March 19, to continue to reassess, he said.
“It’s kind of an ongoing evaluation of the steps the town needs to make,” Santos said.
The proclamation can be viewed online at www.chinoaz.net/alertcenter.aspx.
