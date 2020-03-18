Take a free, virtual field trip
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 12:53 p.m.
Discovery Education offers "Virtual Field Trips" at no cost, complete with a companion guide packed with standards aligned, hands-on learning activities.
Choose from a number of topics including sports, health and wellness, science, STEM, exploration, tech and manufacturing, agriculture, literacy and more!
Great for all ages.
