Part of Highway 89 closed due to water main break
Updated as of Wednesday, March 18, 2020 11:53 AM
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has reported a road closure at Highway 89A for southbound traffic and at the roundabout at Willow Lake Road and Highway 89 for northbound traffic due to a water main break.
Just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, Prescott experienced a water main break along Highway 89. Due to flooding and roadway damage in the area, Highway 89 from the Willow Lake Roundabout to the Phippen Museum Roundabout is closed until further notice. Motorists are encouraged to re-route outside of the area of closure. The road will remain closed as there is major damage from the water line break and could be closed for several days.
Staff is responding and will keep the public updated on repairs and road closures. Please contact the Public Works Department at 928-777-1130 with any questions.
Watch dCourier.com for future updates.
