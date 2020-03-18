Obituary Notice: LCDR Bruce Edwin Talcott
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 8:01 p.m.
LCDR Bruce Edwin Talcott, USN (Ret.), age 81, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on March 13, 2020 in Chino Valley.
Affordable Burial and Cremation, in Chino Valley, is in charge of the arrangements.
Most Read
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: 18 confirmed cases in Arizona; zero in Yavapai County
- Forged $100 bill caught at Chino Valley business
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2020
- Public school districts close for 2 weeks in Prescott, Prescott Valley due to coronavirus threat; Chino Valley decision to come Sunday
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: