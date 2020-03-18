Meat companies say: Eat your veggies
DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 11:55 p.m.
Most Read
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: 18 confirmed cases in Arizona; zero in Yavapai County
- Forged $100 bill caught at Chino Valley business
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2020
- Public school districts close for 2 weeks in Prescott, Prescott Valley due to coronavirus threat; Chino Valley decision to come Sunday
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
More like this story
You sure you wanted to know that panini had 1,200 calories?<BR>At most chains, nutritional details aplenty