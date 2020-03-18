OFFERS
Local museums close temporarily

The Phippen Museum is located at 4701 N. Highway 89, Prescott. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
Daily
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 6:15 p.m.

The Museum of Indigenous People is temporarily closing for the next 15 days at a minimum, according to a message from Executive Director Cindy Gresser that was posted on the museum’s Facebook page Wednesday, March 18. The closure is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with city and state guidance regarding the issue.

For more information, visit facebook.com/museumofindigenouspeople or www.museumofindigenouspeople.org.

Edd Kellerman, executive director for the Phippen Museum, also said in an email that the Phippen Museum has canceled its programing and closed its doors through Monday, March 30.

For more information, visit facebook.com/phippenartmuseum or www.phippenartmuseum.org.

