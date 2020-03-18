Highest-risk patients in Yavapai County main target for coronavirus testing

More testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus is expected in Yavapai County, but officials are clear that collecting specimens is still limited to the highest-risk patients rather than on a by-request basis.

A number of medical practices are beginning to acquire the test collection kits, but until the manufacturer of these tests can produce enough to satisfy demand the testing is limited to those exhibiting symptoms, said Yavapai County Community Health Services Epidemiologist Stephen Everett.

As of Wednesday, Yavapai County remains at zero for COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

The Thumb Butte Medical Center is advertising it has tests available, but a call to the office confirmed their supply has dwindled to about 50, and their physicians are administering them to those in the highest-risk categories: seniors over 65 with fever, shortness of breath and respiratory illness, or those who traveled to outbreak areas or were in contact with those in affected areas.

Spectrum Healthcare and the Community Health Center of Yavapai County have also been identified as now collecting specimens from high-risk patients.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center continues to only test high-risk hospitalized patients, officials confirmed.

LabCorp and Sonora Quest are the commercial laboratories in this area now equipped to test volumes of up to 1,000 a day.

Neither laboratory, though, is collecting specimens.

That must be done at a collection site, such as medical practices, private physician offices or pharmacies willing to offer that service.

In some cities and towns across the state, drive-through mobile testing sites have been established. Everett expects that will be forthcoming in this county, but that will strictly depend on supply.

Once that does occur, Everett said the guidelines on who is tested may become less stringent.

Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton hailed the wider availability of tests as a better predictor of the spread of this virus.

She did warn, though, that even though more tests can be processed on a daily basis the results still take at least two to three days, and up to a week.

“We want to make sure tests are accurate. We don’t want to give out false positives,” Horton said.

Another issue with expanding the number of testing sites is ensuring those with symptoms are separated from those who do not yet have any, Horton said. All of the testing facilities are setting up “careful protocols” so people do not, inadvertently, spread what is a highly contagious virus, she said.

For those who do not require hospitalization, self-isolation is advised until a diagnosis is made, Horton said.

In some cases, medical staff is willing to collect specimens from patients at their home, she said.

“Right now, we’re really being preventive, and working with all our community partners and businesses,” Horton said. “We are looking at what areas pose the most risk of spread, and limiting exposure.”

Personal hygiene and sanitary practices at all places where people congregate are advised, Horton said.

The COVID-19 coronavirus has added a term to the lexicon: “Social distancing,” or maintaining a safe personal distance between individuals of at least 6 feet.

“We are going to eventually, I will assume, see a case, and possibly multiple cases, based on more expansive testing, and time,” Horton said.

“I don’t know if it will pop up tomorrow or weeks from now. But I expect that at some time the virus will reach our area.”

It is why area health care providers, businesses and schools are making sacrifices to ensure the safest environments for not just one constituency, but for all of northern Arizona, Horton said.

The key to surviving this “unprecedented pandemic” is “to come together as a community,” Horton said.

“Think beyond our own situations,” Horton encouraged.

“Reach out to someone else. Maybe it means sharing toilet paper with our neighbors and friends. Redirect the energy and anxiety … think about how we can pitch in to help others … This is something we will remember forever.”