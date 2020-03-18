OFFERS
Wed, March 18
Give Blood: A list of upcoming blood drives where you can help

The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed now to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood. (Stock image)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 3:32 p.m.

The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed now to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

Here is a list of local places where you can donate through the end of March:

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

