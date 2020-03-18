Give Blood: A list of upcoming blood drives where you can help
The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed now to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
Here is a list of local places where you can donate through the end of March:
- March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TitleMax Bloodmobile, 1205 Gail Gardner Way in Prescott
- March 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prescott YMCA bus in parking lot, 750 Whipple St.
- March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prescott Gateway Mall Suite 244, next to Claires (suite with large blue doors), 3250 Gateway Blvd.
- March 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart Prescott Valley Bloodmobile, 3450 Glassford Hill Rd.
- March 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Yavapai Regional Medical Center Spruce Room, 1003 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott
- Thursday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Little Dealer Little Prices, 2757 N. Truwood Dr. in Prescott Valley
- Monday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr. in Prescott
- Tuesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, 8603 E. Eastridge Dr. in Prescott Valley
