County, city Planning and Zoning commission meetings canceled

Planning and zoning approvals for new projects will come to a virtual halt around Yavapai County in coming weeks due to the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Earlier this week, the City of Prescott announced that Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission meetings would be canceled indefinitely, and Yavapai County announced a 90-day cancellation of its commission meetings on Monday, March 16.

That means approvals for new developments in the area will be largely on hold throughout the crisis.

Yavapai County Community Development Director David Williams told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, March 18, that he and other county officials made the call on Monday morning to cancel all Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission meetings for the next three months or so in order to comply with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines discouraging large gatherings of people.

When asked by Supervisor Randy Garrison about the timing of the decision, Williams said there was not enough time to put the matter on the March 18 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda because a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting had been set to take place on March 19, for which as many as 200 people might have turned out.

Williams said after the meeting that the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission had been scheduled to discuss the Spring Creek Ranch project at the March 19 meeting. The project, which is proposed between Cottonwood and Sedona, has been of great community interest, Williams said, and the meeting likely would have attracted a crowd.

With Monday’s cancellation of commission meetings, consideration of the Spring Creek Ranch project has been postponed, Williams said.

PRESCOTT CANCELLATION

The City of Prescott also announced early this week that all of its boards and commission meetings, including Planning and Zoning, would be canceled indefinitely to guard against the spread of the virus.

“The good news is we don’t have much in the pipeline right now,” Bryn Stotler, community development director for the city, said Wednesday.

Still, she said a Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission meeting had been set for March 26, during which the commission had been scheduled to consider a cell phone tower in the Yavapai Hills area.

At the request of people on both sides of the issue, the cell phone tower consideration has been postponed, Stotler said.

Another controversial matter — the Arizona Eco Development (AED) project in the Granite Dells — had not yet been scheduled to be on a Planning and Zoning Commission agenda, Stotler said, noting that the city is still awaiting updated information from the applicant.

She was uncertain this week when that project would ultimately go to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

OTHER BUSINESS AS USUAL

Both community development directors pointed out that for projects that already have or do not require board approvals, day-to-day business will continue.

Williams said the county Community Development Department switched in September 2019 to an all-digital application process, which deals with actions such as building permits. Since then, he said, “We’ve seen a 60% decrease in foot traffic [at the Community Development office].”

Currently, Williams said, county building inspectors and other field employees are working remotely. And at the county office, “We still have a skeleton staff to answer questions,” he added.

At the city, Stotler said the Community Development Department is in the process of converting to an all-digital process that would allow for online fillable applications, but that process has yet to be completed.

Although Stotler was unsure when the digital process would become operational, she said the city is working on an interim process that would allow people to download online applications, scan them and email them to the city. She expected that system to be up and running within the week.

Meanwhile, Stotler said the department has made some adjustments in its office setup to try to comply with the CDC guidelines. But because of close quarters, she said. “We aren’t really set up to maintain social distancing at our counter.”

More announcements about virus-related changes are expected to continue this week.