OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 18
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

County, city Planning and Zoning commission meetings canceled

In this file image, Luther Kraxberger appears before the City of Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission. (Courier, file)

In this file image, Luther Kraxberger appears before the City of Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission. (Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 9:10 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, March 18, 2020 9:25 PM

Planning and zoning approvals for new projects will come to a virtual halt around Yavapai County in coming weeks due to the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Earlier this week, the City of Prescott announced that Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission meetings would be canceled indefinitely, and Yavapai County announced a 90-day cancellation of its commission meetings on Monday, March 16.

That means approvals for new developments in the area will be largely on hold throughout the crisis.

Yavapai County Community Development Director David Williams told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, March 18, that he and other county officials made the call on Monday morning to cancel all Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission meetings for the next three months or so in order to comply with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines discouraging large gatherings of people.

When asked by Supervisor Randy Garrison about the timing of the decision, Williams said there was not enough time to put the matter on the March 18 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda because a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting had been set to take place on March 19, for which as many as 200 people might have turned out.

Williams said after the meeting that the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission had been scheduled to discuss the Spring Creek Ranch project at the March 19 meeting. The project, which is proposed between Cottonwood and Sedona, has been of great community interest, Williams said, and the meeting likely would have attracted a crowd.

With Monday’s cancellation of commission meetings, consideration of the Spring Creek Ranch project has been postponed, Williams said.

PRESCOTT CANCELLATION

The City of Prescott also announced early this week that all of its boards and commission meetings, including Planning and Zoning, would be canceled indefinitely to guard against the spread of the virus.

“The good news is we don’t have much in the pipeline right now,” Bryn Stotler, community development director for the city, said Wednesday.

Still, she said a Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission meeting had been set for March 26, during which the commission had been scheduled to consider a cell phone tower in the Yavapai Hills area.

At the request of people on both sides of the issue, the cell phone tower consideration has been postponed, Stotler said.

Another controversial matter — the Arizona Eco Development (AED) project in the Granite Dells — had not yet been scheduled to be on a Planning and Zoning Commission agenda, Stotler said, noting that the city is still awaiting updated information from the applicant.

She was uncertain this week when that project would ultimately go to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

OTHER BUSINESS AS USUAL

Both community development directors pointed out that for projects that already have or do not require board approvals, day-to-day business will continue.

Williams said the county Community Development Department switched in September 2019 to an all-digital application process, which deals with actions such as building permits. Since then, he said, “We’ve seen a 60% decrease in foot traffic [at the Community Development office].”

Currently, Williams said, county building inspectors and other field employees are working remotely. And at the county office, “We still have a skeleton staff to answer questions,” he added.

At the city, Stotler said the Community Development Department is in the process of converting to an all-digital process that would allow for online fillable applications, but that process has yet to be completed.

Although Stotler was unsure when the digital process would become operational, she said the city is working on an interim process that would allow people to download online applications, scan them and email them to the city. She expected that system to be up and running within the week.

Meanwhile, Stotler said the department has made some adjustments in its office setup to try to comply with the CDC guidelines. But because of close quarters, she said. “We aren’t really set up to maintain social distancing at our counter.”

More announcements about virus-related changes are expected to continue this week.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Bradshaw Drive neighborhood opposes developer bid for reduced home setbacks
Concerns arise over hotel height along Montezuma Street
‘Common sense’ describes 2018 building code
City, developer differ on amount of open space at Point of Rocks
Planning meeting canceled
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries