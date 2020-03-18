Chino Valley Police Department Lobby Closed
The Chino Valley Police Department announced Wednesday that it is closing its lobby to better protect the public and law enforcement personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement released Wednesday, CVPD said it is committed to protecting the community while maintaining public safety and enforcing the law.
"In order to maintain the health and welfare of our staff as well as the general public we have made the decision to close our lobby," the statement said. "Officers will still respond to all calls for service. If feasible, officers may handle the call for service over the telephone to maintain social distancing. If a call requires in-person contact due to the nature, follow-up or evidence collection, officers will do so."
Th public can still request copies of police reports by calling CVPD's records department at 928-636-4223, extension 2 during normal business hours. When the request is completed the department will provide the documents via email or standard mail.
Anyone needing to retrieve property can schedule an appointment for pickup with the Evidence and Property technician, by calling 928-636-4223, extension 2.
All public fingerprinting is still suspended at this time.
Information provided by Chino Valley Police Department.
