Blankets 4 Kids’ April collection has been canceled
Blankets 4 Kids’ “Blanket Van” collects blankets and other items for those in need the first Saturday of each month. However, for April the collection has been canceled.
“It has been increasingly apparent that with COVID-19 virus circulating throughout the country it’s better to err on the side of caution and for that reason our blanket collection will be canceled for the month of April,” Director Ron Campbell said this week. “It is further requested that donations made into the collection boxes throughout the tri-city area be either new items or washed thoroughly.”
Blankets 4 Kids’ distribution of comfort items not only includes families and children but also the veteran population that reside in homeless shelters, a news release states. “So, please let’s everyone continue to donate blankets, hats, scarves and stuffed animals that we would accept in our own homes during these troubling times,” he added.
Blankets 4 Kids will evaluate future collections in May, based on the information the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts out, Campbell said.
For the past 10 years, Blankets 4 Kids has been collecting blankets and other comfort items and donating them to children in need and their families. Contact Blankets 4 Kids at 928-541-0483 or visit www.blankets4kids.org for more information. They are located at 1130 Fawn Lane, Prescott.
Information provided by Blankets 4 Kids.
