6 agencies assist in rescue of man on Granite Mountain
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 9:46 a.m.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 9, 2019
- Teenager killed while crossing Spouse Drive in Prescott Valley
- Local fire departments frustrated with Life Line response times
- Multiple pedestrians struck by cars in downtown Prescott on Thursday
- Prescott Valley police seeking two people in connection to Walmart thefts
- Yabba- Dabba-Done! - Fred, Wilma and the gang bid farewell as Bedrock City closes after 47 years
- ADOT: Highway 69 ‘bottleneck’ will be eliminated
- Prescott man flees officers, rams police car
- Alleged ‘mimic pill’ dealers connected to fatal overdose death awaiting plea deals
- Suspect in Jan. 30 police standoff in Williams same man from PV Walmart arrest in 2018
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 9, 2019
- Teenager killed while crossing Spouse Drive in Prescott Valley
- ‘Prescott Valley Fire’ burns about 300 acres north of Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 15, 2019
- Wind-driven wildfire quickly moving northeast of Prescott
- Local fire departments frustrated with Life Line response times
- Yabba- Dabba-Done! - Fred, Wilma and the gang bid farewell as Bedrock City closes after 47 years
- Prescott Valley woman killed in Kingman-area plane crash
- Prescott home total loss in difficult firefight
- Young Prescott man arrested for sexual assault of teen
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: