Yavapai County Democrats back Biden

Yavapai County Democrats followed statewide and the nationwide trends this week in overwhelmingly choosing former Vice President Joe Biden in the Tuesday, March 17, Presidential Preference Election.

In unofficial results, Biden received 7,242 votes in Yavapai County, for almost 54% of the total ballots cast.

That was nearly twice the number of votes cast for the next-highest vote-getter, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who garnered 3,817 votes among Yavapai Democrats.

Biden’s strong showing in Yavapai County did not come as a surprise to Yavapai County Democratic Party Chairman John Lutes, who noted Tuesday evening that the local vote was similar to state and national results.

“It mirrors the state, with even a little more of a lead for Biden,” Lutes said. “Certainly, it does look positive for Biden. I think it’s a great result. He is a strong advocate for effective government.”

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Yavapai County Elections Department posted results from the Presidential Preference Election that took place for Yavapai County’s Democratic Party.

The 16,316 counted votes were largely cast through early ballots, Yavapai County Elections Director Lynn Constabile said. By mid-morning on Tuesday, she said only about 750 ballots had been cast at the various vote centers around the country. The final count, including the votes cast at the polls, is still to come.

With 31,856 registered Democrats in Yavapai County, the 16,316 votes counted so far amounted to a 51.22% turnout.

“I’m proud we had that turnout,” Lutes said.

He commended the Yavapai County Elections Department for carrying out the vote despite the ongoing risk for the coronavirus. “I think the current coronavirus makes a very strong case for vote-by-mail,” he added.

The ballot listed a number of candidates who have since dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president, including Elizabeth Warren, who received 1,273 votes (9.43%), and Pete Buttigieg, who received 984 votes (7.29%).