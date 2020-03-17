Whiskey Off-Road postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

PRESCOTT — Due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Arizona state, Yavapai County and Prescott city officials mandated Epic Rides to postpone the Whiskey Off-Road mountain bike race that was scheduled for April 24-26 in downtown Prescott.

Jay Peery, director of marketing at Epic Rides, issued the announcement via email on Tuesday and said that ‘in the interest of the community of Prescott’s health and well-being, the City of Prescott, AZ has mandated the cancelation of all events in Prescott through May 10.’ With the event drawing in thousands of racers, spectators and fans from all over the world, the postponement seemed inevitable.

Perry said Epic Rides never had any intention to cancel the event entirely because of its importance to the community. The organization is currently looking at alternative dates during early fall to hold the race. All registered riders will have their entries automatically forwarded to the rescheduled date, when established.

“We (Epic Rides) have been trying to figure out if we can still run the event safely and it was our first choice because we feel like not only is it important to the city up there and the community up there, but people really need to stuff like this in their lives right now with everything that’s going on,” Peery told the Courier.

Prescott local Chloe Woodruff, who is a past winner of the Whiskey Off-Road’s Pro Women Backcountry Race, was disappointed that the event needed to be postponed but also accepts that it’s probably the best course of action.

“I trust that they’re making the best decisions based on the evidence on hand,” Woodruff said. “Of course I’m disappointed not to race. It’s my favorite race, I live here in town but I think it’s bigger than that.”

Brent Roberts, who is a very active member of the Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance (PMBA), said the whole situation surrounding the coronavirus has been unusual. However, he believes Epic Rides acted appropriately given the situation and said holding the event in the fall could actually turn out better than in the spring.

“It just doesn’t make sense to try and continue forward with an event that has such a huge connection in the community like that. We can’t anticipate what things are going to be like in a month. So I think it was the prudent and reasonable thing to do,” Roberts said. “I think it might be a better fall event anyway. I think the riding conditions are better and the weather is more predictable.”

On a side note, no cases of the COVID-19 have been confirmed in Yavapai County. However, 18 cases have been confirmed in the state of Arizona so far.

