Some StoneRidge residents upset about public parcel being rezoned for more homes

An 11-acre parcel in the StoneRidge subdivision that for more than 20 years had been zoned for public use is being changed to residential to build more homes there, angering several residents who wanted the space to remain open for recreation and its scenic views.

Prescott Valley Town Council approved the rezone for StoneRidge’s Unit 5 parcel called QQQ during its meeting on March 12, setting the stage for a planned area development (PAD) to be built at the southeast corner of Lucky Draw Drive and Goose Flat Way.

With a 6-1 vote, Council agreed to the rezone with Mayor Kell Palguta being the lone dissenting vote. However, a public hearing will be conducted before the final residential development plan can be approved.

“I do not want to set a precedent [with this],” Palguta said. “There needs to be more effort regarding public land.”

In 1999, StoneRidge’s original developer, SunCor Development Co., had agreed to set aside the parcel for a public use, preferably a school, a fire station or a police substation.

And yet, in 2014 Humboldt Unified School District announced that it didn’t want to use the property for a school, based on population and the parcel’s typography, and surrendered its rights to the parcel.

Councilmember Lori Hunt argued that the 12 acres would not be large enough to accommodate a new school. For example, the minimum space needed for a new high school is approximately 100 acres, although middle schools and elementary schools require less acreage.

Since the 2008 Recession, HUSD has not shown an interest in building a new school, Hunt said.

Town Councilmember Marty Grossman, who has been on the Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) Governing Board since 2013, said he has not once heard district administrators discuss the possibility for a new school in StoneRidge.

The R1L PAD zoning agreed to by PV Town Council allows for a series of homes to be built by a Scottsdale-based developer called Univest. After SunCor’s bankruptcy, Univest showed an interest in buying parcel QQQ. StoneRidge currently has more than 1,100 homes.

But when the town showed its interest in rezoning the parcel from a public use to a private use, some nearby residents were perturbed. They wanted the town to keep the parcel for a public use, whether as a park or for open space for hiking/walking or recreation. Despite any development, a trail that runs along the property will be preserved.

A group of residents on Goose Flat Way had been trying to develop a compromise proposal in which the town could acquire a piece of parcel QQQ for a fitness court designed for those ages 14 and older. Their argument, among other residents’ argument in the subdivision, is that there is limited walkable space in the hilly community and limited space for evacuating residents in case of a wildfire.

Residents who wanted to keep the parcel public were hoping to meet Univest in the middle, but that has not happened. They say that QQQ will become the third property within a quarter mile to be developed over the past two years, and that construction has created noise and other headaches.

Those residents who were against the rezone wanted to schedule a large neighborhood meeting to further discuss the matter, whether the topic was about open space for recreation or discussing an evacuation plan in case of a wildfire. They say StoneRidge needs another road to be built into and out of the neighborhood besides the one they have on StoneRidge Drive, which is two lanes.

Other residents, however, believe that Univest has a right to develop the parcel for single-story homes, but they would have preferred to work with the developer toward a compromise.

Prescott Valley Community Development Director Richard Parker said that StoneRidge’s “neighborhood meeting process has been three times the state requirement.” In other words, there has already been a neighborhood meeting on the issue.

“There has not been any final grading or engineering work done yet,” Parker added. “Final finished PADs may change between now and final engineering.”