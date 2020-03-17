OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 18
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Simba’s going home: Florida dog found way up in Michigan

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 11:55 p.m.

Missing dog from Miami, FL. found in Mid-Michigan by WNEM TV5

MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A dog from Florida, missing for more than two months, has been found 1,400 miles (2,253 kilometers) away in Michigan.

Kris Gibson discovered Simba last week standing at her fence in Mount Morris Township, north of Flint. She lured him with a snack and took him to an animal clinic, which confirmed the dog’s identity through his microchip.

“Usually when I find dogs, they never ever have a chip. I was pretty shocked,” Gibson told MLive.com.

Kassidy Gruno, a veterinary assistant at Mayfair Animal Hospital, believes the dog, a Canary mastiff, might have been abducted with the intent of selling him. Simba is from Miami.

“They are thousand-dollar dogs,” Gruno said. “The cheapest one around here was $1,800.”

Gibson was making arrangements to return Simba to Florida.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Dog lost since 2007 found over 1K miles away in Pittsburgh
Dog stuck on 400-foot cliff rescued by cop using ropes
Digging for remains of up to 7 Michigan girls ends for day
WiFi network named ‘remote detonator’ prompts gym evacuation
Dog’s tale has happy end, as Rapunzel the runaway resurfaces
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries