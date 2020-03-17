Simba’s going home: Florida dog found way up in Michigan
MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A dog from Florida, missing for more than two months, has been found 1,400 miles (2,253 kilometers) away in Michigan.
Kris Gibson discovered Simba last week standing at her fence in Mount Morris Township, north of Flint. She lured him with a snack and took him to an animal clinic, which confirmed the dog’s identity through his microchip.
“Usually when I find dogs, they never ever have a chip. I was pretty shocked,” Gibson told MLive.com.
Kassidy Gruno, a veterinary assistant at Mayfair Animal Hospital, believes the dog, a Canary mastiff, might have been abducted with the intent of selling him. Simba is from Miami.
“They are thousand-dollar dogs,” Gruno said. “The cheapest one around here was $1,800.”
Gibson was making arrangements to return Simba to Florida.
