Quad-city schools stepping up to challenges of unprecedented pandemic

Area teachers and professional staff dictated to take an unprecedented two-week leave from the school premises due to a menacing, no-vaccine coronavirus — COVID-19 — will be paid for their time off.

Children who need breakfasts and lunches will be able to pick them up on a drive-through basis at area schools.

Creative instruction — be it online or old-fashioned print outs — opportunities are under consideration.

Proms, high school graduation, and championship athletic events may be delayed, but officials have high hopes there will be a way to still celebrate these once-in-a-lifetime student achievements.

On Monday, area superintendents and district leaders were debating every imaginable scenario on how to be educators and epidemiologists all at the same time — and they will all admit they are far better with the academic than they are with the medical.

“There are lots and lots of logistics in the works,” said Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard. “In my lifetime, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Chino Valley Unified School District Superintendent John Scholl said he was most happy that the district figured out quickly how to feed children who rely on the school for meals — 0 to 18 whether they live in the district or not — and to ensure all of their employees are compensated. Lunch and breakfasts are available on a drive-through basis at Territorial Early Childhood Center. He noted that though the district operates on a four-day school week the food program will operate five days a week.

Prescott and Humboldt Unified School Districts are also offering drive-through lunch and breakfast service for students — Prescott families can go to Lincoln Elementary and Prescott High School at 10 a.m., and in Humboldt the food service will be at 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 to 1 p.m. at Humboldt Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, Coyote Springs Elementary, Lake Valley Elementary, Bradshaw Mountain Middle School, Glassford Hill Middle School and Bradshaw Mountain High School.

“This is not the employees’ fault,” Scholl said of compensation. “Not paying them is going to make the situation worse, and I’m not willing to do that.”

The fact that the state declared an emergency and required closure of all schools makes the pay issue less of a question, however, Scholl was clear he was always going to make sure that was a top priority.

All of the districts at this time seem to be wrestling with how best to offer instruction, particularly if schools have to be closed beyond this next two weeks, and are committed to more deep cleaning of the buildings so they are germ-free when students and staff are able to return.

Will teachers and students have to add weeks to the school year? Will AZMerit testing be postponed or eliminated this year? Will teachers be offering online or alternative instruction with daily worksheets?

These are some questions to which there are no firm answers just yet.

Howard said he intends to figure out ways to keep children engaged as much as possible, either with online learning and available technology or through traditional materials available on a pick-up basis. On the district website, Howard has called on parents and families to encourage their students to keep reading, rehearsing math facts and practicing their instruments.

Howard advised that staff is not to come to school without a supervisor’s permission, however, he made it clear this is not a vacation, and all staff are considered to be on-call at all times.

Humboldt Unified District Superintendent Dan Streeter continues to update the district website with the latest information, and throughout the week will be addressing pandemic preparedness. Like all of the superintendents, Streeter is trying to figure out how best to combine the offering of instruction with the well-being of all of the district’s students, staff and community. Streeter and Howard were the first in the area to call for a two-week closing, a move the two superintendents said came after careful consideration on what was best for all involved.

Gov. Doug Ducey a day later opted to order all schools to follow suit rather than have some cities and towns closing and some remaining open during this unpredictable time.

Howard voiced a sentiment likely shared by his educational colleagues.

“This goes everything in our genes as educators. This is way out of our comfort zones – and we’re not getting a lot of sleep lately,” Howard said. “Going through the whole decision process is really hard as doing what’s right for kids, always, is our focus.”