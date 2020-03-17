Prescott Valley police urge residents to watch for scam calls impersonating officers

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) on March 16, 2020, received information from an intuitive citizen regarding a new phone scam plaguing the town’s residents.

Scammers are now “spoofing” police department phone numbers to gain access to residents.

“Neighbor spoofing” is when scammers use reliable-looking numbers, such as those from the police department, to disguise their identities. Residents answer the phone call, believing it is from the police department.

In the recent case, the citizen answered the phone, as it showed up as a police department number.

The person on the other end of the line was a man with a distinct foreign accent. The citizen realized that it was likely a scam and hung up the phone. He then called the police station to report the incident, which is the right thing to do.

PVPD wants the town to know that the police department does not call residents to solicit donations from residents for any reason. If you take a call from someone impersonating an officer from the police department, do not give that person any personal information, including bank account numbers or credit card numbers.

“We want our citizens to be secure in the knowledge that their police department is looking out for them,” a PVPD news release states. “If you do receive a call that appears to be coming from someone at the Prescott Valley Police Department, it is OK to answer it. No harm can come from that. However, once you determine that the call is not legitimate, simply hang up the phone. If you have any doubts about the legitimacy of the call, still hang up the phone and call the police station for further guidance.”

To report an incident, call PVPD at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies and 911 for emergencies.