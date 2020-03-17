Prescott Valley in Brief: Harkins Theatres suspends operations until March 31

Harkins Theatres suspends operations until March 31

On Monday evening, March 16, Mike Bowers, president and CEO of Harkins Theatres, released a message indicating that the company’s movie theatres would be closed for a time due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

“While this is certainly disappointing news for us,” Bowers wrote, “our overriding concern is for those directly impacted by this potentially deadly disease, our communities and the dedicated members of our team.”

Bowers said that Harkins would continue to pay all of its employees during the time the theatres are closed.

Bowers’ complete statement can be viewed online at, harkins.com/covid-19.

PV Early Bird Lions Club to conduct Diabetes Expo March 26

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club will be conducting a Diabetes Expo from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 26, in the Crystal Room at Prescott Valley Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Information and resources will be available on prevention, healthy habits, living with diabetes and fitness. Sponsors include Rummel Eye Care, Prescott Valley Public Library, and the Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club.

Complimentary healthy snacks will be available. For more information, call Lion Marnie Uhl at 928-772-8857.

Town still seeks applicants for Arts and Culture Commission

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission. Positions are available for two non-voting members.

This commission advises the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture in Prescott Valley. These volunteer positions appointed by the Town Council require some experience and knowledge of arts and culture. Commissioners must be able to lift, bend and set up and take down displays from events.

First priority for membership is given to those who live within Prescott Valley’s corporate limits. However, those who live outside of town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applicants must attend at least one Arts and Culture Commission meeting before an interview is scheduled.

Applications are available in the Executive Management Office on the 4th floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Town of Prescott Valley seeks applicants for Board of Adjustment

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from town residents to serve on the Board of Adjustment, which interprets and enforces town codes regarding zoning and code regulations. This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council, and it requires general knowledge of zoning concepts and town codes. Applicants must live within Prescott Valley’s corporate limits.

Applications are available in the Executive Management Office on the 4th floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Prescott Valley seeks applicants for Planning & Zoning Commission

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from town residents to fill a seat on the Planning & Zoning Commission.

The Commission provides advisory support on land-use matters and makes recommendations to the Town Council on all land-use changes, subdivisions and comprehensive plan proposals.

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, and it requires some knowledge of and experience with land-use planning. Those appointed must live within Prescott Valley’s corporate limits.

Applications are available in the Executive Management Office on the 4th floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Police Foundation’s golf tournament, ball drop April 26

The Prescott Valley Police Foundation is playing host to its fourth annual Golf Tournament and Ball Drop Sunday, April 26, at StoneRidge Golf Course, 1601 Bluff Top Drive. The tournament includes a Hole-in-One contest with a free car as a prize, a 50/50 drawing, an opportunity to golf with a police officer, lunch, and other activities. The deadline to register is April 17. The Ball Drop is open to anyone, and you do not need to be present to win.

Anyone can buy balls for the Ball Drop at $10 each. The Ball Drop winner gets 50% of the proceeds. For more information, call the Police Foundation at 928-582-0343 after noon or send an email to: pvpolicefoundation@gmail.com.

Family Arts Festival, EGGstravaganza set for April 4

Mark your calendar for the 17th annual Family Arts Festival and EGGstravaganza from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 4, at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd.

The Family Arts Festival offers free family-oriented, hands-on activities and performance arts. Visit with the “Easter Bunny” and “Little Bo Peep” during the EGGstravaganza and join the Town of Prescott Valley for free egg hunts for children ages 2-10, starting at noon. Hero Party Rentals’ inflatable play land will also be available on the Civic Center grounds.

Gold Fever Day, Badges and Bobbers April 18 at Fain Park

“Thar’s GOLD in them thar hills!” Join the Town of Prescott Valley as it celebrates Gold Fever Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Fain Park on North Fifth Street. This will be a celebration of Prescott Valley’s rich history, with a focus on pioneer-era living and mining for gold. Guests will have an opportunity to try their hand at gold panning as well as tour historical sites at Fain Park. They can also enjoy live entertainment, shopping with local artisans and vendors, playing games, entering contests, learning survivalist skills, and fishing for free with area law enforcement personnel. Food trucks will also be available on site.

Arbor Day celebration April 24 at Santa Fe Station Park

Prescott Valley’s Parks and Recreation Commission presents its 15th annual Arbor Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 24, at Santa Fe Station Park near the southwest corner of Glassford Hill and Santa Fe Loop roads. This free and fun, educational event offers a special tree-planting ceremony and various children’s activities. A free tree sapling goes home with the first 500 people in attendance.

Pitch, Hit & Run event April 25 at Mountain Valley Park

Join Prescott Valley’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arizona for the town’s Pitch, Hit & Run event, sponsored by Major League Baseball, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, at the Mountain Valley Park Four-plex.

Pitch, Hit & Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. This grassroots program provides boys and girls who are 14 years old (as of July 17, 2020) and younger with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball/softball skills.

For more information or to register, visit: pitchhitrun2020.leagueapps.com/events/1490473-prescott-valley-parks--rec. Or, call Marisa Gilardoni at 928-759-3093 or send an email to her at: mgilardoni@pvaz.net.

Police urge all dog owners to leash, license, vaccinate their pets

The Prescott Valley Police Department’s Animal Control Division says it urges dog owners to leash, license and vaccinate their dogs against rabies in compliance with Town of Prescott Valley Town Ordinance Chapter 6.

The Town of Prescott Valley requires that all dogs be restrained by a leash not to exceed 6 feet in length when not on the owner’s property. The only exception to this rule is when the dogs are at the local dog park in the fenced area.

However, the owner is still expected to be able to control the dog if necessary. Retractable leashes that allow dogs to move farther than 6 feet away from the owners are not an exception to this law. All citizens who bring their dogs out into public places will be held accountable for their dog’s behavior and are responsible for cleaning up after their dog.

Not all citizens are comfortable with being confronted by your dog, even a friendly, well-socialized one, the department says. This is the reason for the 6-foot leash — to allow the owner to keep control of the dog.

A person may own no more than four dogs in the Town of Prescott Valley. All dogs residing in the Town of Prescott Valley are expected to be licensed. Dogs are licensed online through: petdata.com/for-pet-owners/pva/license-online.

To obtain a dog license in Prescott Valley, a dog must have a current rabies vaccination.

It is recommended to get a dog vaccinated against corona, distemper and parvo as well, but the rabies vaccine is the only one required by law. There are low cost clinics in various parts of the Quad Cites that will vaccinate your pet for a reasonable fee.

Dogs bring beautiful qualities to our lives, serving as our comforters and our companions. Following the Town laws governing leash laws, licensing and vaccinations protects our canine friends and respects the safety and personal freedoms of all citizens within our community.

For more information, call Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.