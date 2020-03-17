Prescott VA postpones or cancels events due to COVID-19
The COVID-19 coronovirus is forcing schools, businesses and community organizations to either cancel or postpone events as a means of keeping people healthy and safe during what is now a national pandemic emergency.
At the Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System, several upcoming events have been rescheduled or reorganized as virtual events.
A Women’s History event scheduled for today, Wednesday, March 18, will now be a virtual event at 1 p.m. The guest speaker will be retired Colonel Wanda Wright who will be joining the event through a Skype invite. Anyone who wishes to join and hear Wright’s talk who has Skype capabilities can click the link: “join Skype Meeting” or join by phone at 1-844-825-8490 and enter 635634155#
The USA Jobs Training For Veterans event that was scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day was postponed until after the cornovirus public quarantine has ended.
The Vietnam Veteran Day scheduled for March 25 at the Flagpole Circle at the Prescott VA off Highway 89 that last year was attended by some 250 veterans will also be postponed. The Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration ceremonies scheduled to be held at both the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona and the Prescott National Cemetery on March 26 have been canceled.
For more information about VA events, call the Public Information office at 928-717-7587.
Information provided by the Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System.
