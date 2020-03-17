OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 17
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott VA postpones or cancels events due to COVID-19

Prescott VA Hospital. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Prescott VA Hospital. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 9:32 p.m.

The COVID-19 coronovirus is forcing schools, businesses and community organizations to either cancel or postpone events as a means of keeping people healthy and safe during what is now a national pandemic emergency.

At the Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System, several upcoming events have been rescheduled or reorganized as virtual events.

A Women’s History event scheduled for today, Wednesday, March 18, will now be a virtual event at 1 p.m. The guest speaker will be retired Colonel Wanda Wright who will be joining the event through a Skype invite. Anyone who wishes to join and hear Wright’s talk who has Skype capabilities can click the link: “join Skype Meeting” or join by phone at 1-844-825-8490 and enter 635634155#

The USA Jobs Training For Veterans event that was scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day was postponed until after the cornovirus public quarantine has ended.

The Vietnam Veteran Day scheduled for March 25 at the Flagpole Circle at the Prescott VA off Highway 89 that last year was attended by some 250 veterans will also be postponed. The Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration ceremonies scheduled to be held at both the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona and the Prescott National Cemetery on March 26 have been canceled.

For more information about VA events, call the Public Information office at 928-717-7587.

Information provided by the Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott-area homeless shelters brace for coronavirus
NASCAR tackling how to reschedule races, keep teams afloat
Prescott Valley has plan in place to deal with COVID-19 pandemic
Whiskey Off-Road postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries