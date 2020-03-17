OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 17
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott National Forest responds to COVID-19

(Courier file)

(Courier file)

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 9:37 a.m.

The Prescott National Forest (PNF) is implementing procedures and protocol to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.

"The health and safety of our employees and community are our top priories during this rapidly changing situation," PNF Supervisor Dale Deiter said. "We will continue to support our communities and fulfill our mission, while minimizing exposure risks to our employees and the public."

The forest is asking customers and stakeholders to call forest offices for assistance, visit their website (www.fs.usda.gov/prescott) for recreation information, postpone non-critical business with the Forest Service and practice "social distancing" when they encounter Forest Service employees in the field. If you need to obtain entrance to one of their offices, they ask you first call to setup an appointment.

In order to continue to provide all services to the public while limiting exposure, the PNF are moving to offering virtual services.

Their offices will continue to answer phone calls, help direct visitors to websites where they can obtain information on camping and recreating, purchase maps and passes, and offer wood permits by other means.

Contact any of the offices listed below:

• Supervisor's Office, 928-777-2200

• Bradshaw-Chino Valley District Office – 928-443-8000

• Verde Ranger District Office - 928-567-4121

Maps and passes may also be purchased online through the United States Geological Survey at https://store.usgs.gov/pass/index.html.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you in advance for your patience as we manage our response to the pandemic and do our best to continue operations while minimizing risk,” PNF spokesperson Debbie Maneely said.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Forest Service encouraging natural burn of Pemberton Fire
No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
More resources to monitor forests, issue citations
Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency
COVID-19 Update: 18 confirmed cases in Arizona; zero in Yavapai County
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries