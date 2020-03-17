Political flags now allowed to be flown year-round in Prescott Valley’s residential areas

Although there will be some restrictions, residents can now fly politically-themed flags in Prescott Valley year-round after the Town Council unanimously approved a controversial amendment to its sign code during its regular meeting March 12 at the Library Auditorium.

The sign code amendment states that the town can’t manage the content of signage, including electronic signs and banners. However, the town can have a say in the configuration of the locations of signage in certain instances, such as public rights of way, as well as the size of signs and flags.

In terms of flying politically-themed flags on flagpoles, such as President Trump flags in residential neighborhoods, the town is stipulating that residents may fly them at any time throughout the year, striking a previous provision stating they could be flown only during an election season.

“I respect all of the political parties,” Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye said. “And if everyone would do that, we wouldn’t be sitting here tonight [March 12].”

Other flags can be flown under the American flag, too. Several dozen residents have supported allowing political flags to be flown with an American flag above them, as well as other flags, without facing fines for town code violations, which had occurred in the past. Home Owners Associations’ (HOAs) restrictions on flags are exceptions, provided they are constitutional.

“First Amendment rights allow a Trump flag or those [flags] of other politicians to be flown,” said Richard Parker, the town’s community development director. “But no vulgarity is allowed.”

The sign code now stipulates that a property owner can fly no more than three flags on a pole with a maximum total of 45 square feet. Requirements for setbacks on flag poles state that poles can be no taller than the top of a residence, or a height of 25 feet.

Such political flags may be flown in a front yard or a backyard, even on a corner lot, the sign-code amendment adds. The sign-code amendment abides by language written in a 2015 Supreme Court ruling from the Reed v. Town of Gilbert (Arizona) case. The case clarified when cities and towns may impose content-based restrictions on signage.

“It’s unfortunate that our leaders in Congress found a way not to enforce the U.S. Flag Code,” Councilmember Richard Anderson added before the council’s vote. “There is no provision in the [U.S.] Constitution to enforce the Flag Code. It’s a shame [our country has] not enforced the Flag Code, but we have to follow the law.”

During the public comment period for the sign-code amendment, a few residents raised concerns about whether the sign-code amendment abides by Title 4 of the U.S. Flag Code.

Before the Town Council’s vote, some residents suggested tabling the ordinance for further discussion.

The argument against flying a political flag with an American flag above it can be tied to the American tradition regarding how American flags are to be flown, no matter if they are on public or private property.

Traditionally, if an American flag is accompanied by any other flag on a flag pole, the American flag is always posted at the top with either a smaller state flag and/or a “pennant of society” positioned underneath. Pennants of society include flags representing a Moose Lodge, the Boy Scouts, or the Girl Scouts, for example.

The U.S. Flag Code does not mention flying political flags with the U.S. flag.