Photo: Safe crossing near Liberty
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 4:20 p.m.
The Town of Prescott Valley within the past week finished installing a crosswalk — complete with signage and signalized, flashing white lights — for schoolchildren and the public crossing East Lakeshore Drive at its intersection with North Lake Valley Road near Liberty Traditional School, 3300 N. Lake Valley Road. Prescott Valley Public Library, left, and the Civic Center amphitheater are seen in the background.
