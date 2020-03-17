One Man's Rant: I still collect the past

I’m nostalgic when it comes to keeping things. I still have (and wear) shirts and shoes that are older than most high school seniors in this town.



There’s an English/Spanish dictionary and a book entitled “575+ Verbs in Spanish” that I’ve owned since my own high school days. Even though I’ve seldom studied the 575+ Verbs in Spanish book or use more than 83 verbs in English, I refuse to purge this language tome from my library. Now that I’ve brought it up, what does the “+” stand for in the book title? If it contains 576 verbs instead of just 575 verbs, why isn’t it called the 576 Verbs in Spanish book? I would still have bought the book if it advertised “576 Verbs” since on a cost-per-verb basis, the book would have been even a better buy.

I seem to ask “Why” a lot. It seems there are a lot more “Whys” in life than “Becauses,” just as there seem to be a lot more horses’ patoots in the world than horses. Why is that? Where is Andy Rooney when we really need him?

Anyway, I still have my army footlocker from 1968. According to some hasty math this thing is 52 years old and is probably the oldest piece of “furniture” in the house. Wil was assigned this footlocker the same year that Congress repealed the requirement for a gold reserve and the movie “Planet of the Apes” premiered! If that isn’t an advanced case of nostalgia, George Burns and Gracie Allen never met.

Opening my half-century-old footlocker is like peering into a 16” x 31.5” x 12” museum. The first things I see are a change purse and tobacco pouch that belonged to my maternal grandfather who passed away in 1965. That means that these leather, zippered pockets probably date back to the 1930s or 40s. What worth are they now? I suppose it depends on the current market value of an ounce of sentimentality.

I also see a sepia-toned photograph of a very stern matron of the late 1800s. I can tell from her appearance that she was an ancestor of my family, but her identity has been lost to history. That fact that her likeness has survived until 2020 is an accolade to the photographic process of 150 years ago.

The headline “Kennedy Slain on Dallas Street” explodes across a November 23, 1963 copy of The Dallas Morning News dated November 23, 1963 that’s archived in the footlocker. This newspaper rests within a plastic envelope hoping that it will never be replaced by a similar story in the future.

The footlocker also contains a myriad of photos, letters, questionable poetry from my youth and greeting cards that honor folks long gone. There are pocket knives and trinkets from decades forgotten.



Nostalgia is defined as a “wistful affection for the past.” My dad would be 105 this year. There is a resume in my footlocker stacks of wistfulness that he prepared when he was 40 years old. At the time, that document was the most important piece of paper in the world to him since it would help him support his family.



I understand that the value of nostalgia is redemptive. It’s a natural process of sifting through memories and saving the good stuff. Wearing a 25-year-old t-shirt may represent some redemptive sifting or it may simply be a refusal to say goodbye to the past.



If I were smart, I’d bid farewell to yesterday and focus on the future I have left. Well, that probably ain’t gonna happen.

