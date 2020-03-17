OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 17
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

One Man's Rant: I still collect the past

mugshot photo
By Wil Williams
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 2:39 p.m.

I’m nostalgic when it comes to keeping things. I still have (and wear) shirts and shoes that are older than most high school seniors in this town.

There’s an English/Spanish dictionary and a book entitled “575+ Verbs in Spanish” that I’ve owned since my own high school days. Even though I’ve seldom studied the 575+ Verbs in Spanish book or use more than 83 verbs in English, I refuse to purge this language tome from my library. Now that I’ve brought it up, what does the “+” stand for in the book title? If it contains 576 verbs instead of just 575 verbs, why isn’t it called the 576 Verbs in Spanish book? I would still have bought the book if it advertised “576 Verbs” since on a cost-per-verb basis, the book would have been even a better buy.

I seem to ask “Why” a lot. It seems there are a lot more “Whys” in life than “Becauses,” just as there seem to be a lot more horses’ patoots in the world than horses. Why is that? Where is Andy Rooney when we really need him?

Anyway, I still have my army footlocker from 1968. According to some hasty math this thing is 52 years old and is probably the oldest piece of “furniture” in the house. Wil was assigned this footlocker the same year that Congress repealed the requirement for a gold reserve and the movie “Planet of the Apes” premiered! If that isn’t an advanced case of nostalgia, George Burns and Gracie Allen never met.

Opening my half-century-old footlocker is like peering into a 16” x 31.5” x 12” museum. The first things I see are a change purse and tobacco pouch that belonged to my maternal grandfather who passed away in 1965. That means that these leather, zippered pockets probably date back to the 1930s or 40s. What worth are they now? I suppose it depends on the current market value of an ounce of sentimentality.

I also see a sepia-toned photograph of a very stern matron of the late 1800s. I can tell from her appearance that she was an ancestor of my family, but her identity has been lost to history. That fact that her likeness has survived until 2020 is an accolade to the photographic process of 150 years ago.

The headline “Kennedy Slain on Dallas Street” explodes across a November 23, 1963 copy of The Dallas Morning News dated November 23, 1963 that’s archived in the footlocker. This newspaper rests within a plastic envelope hoping that it will never be replaced by a similar story in the future.

The footlocker also contains a myriad of photos, letters, questionable poetry from my youth and greeting cards that honor folks long gone. There are pocket knives and trinkets from decades forgotten.

Nostalgia is defined as a “wistful affection for the past.” My dad would be 105 this year. There is a resume in my footlocker stacks of wistfulness that he prepared when he was 40 years old. At the time, that document was the most important piece of paper in the world to him since it would help him support his family.

I understand that the value of nostalgia is redemptive. It’s a natural process of sifting through memories and saving the good stuff. Wearing a 25-year-old t-shirt may represent some redemptive sifting or it may simply be a refusal to say goodbye to the past.

If I were smart, I’d bid farewell to yesterday and focus on the future I have left. Well, that probably ain’t gonna happen.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Purcell: Why Christmas nostalgia is good for us
Williams: Memories in an olive drab footlocker
Dear Annie: Trouble with purging gifts
One Man's Rant: Before it breaks, pre-fix it
Column: For the monolinguist, there's always pointing
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries