OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 18
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

North Carolina police: Suspects chain, try to drag away ATM

Authorities in North Carolina are searching for at least two suspects who were captured chaining an ATM to a stolen pickup truck and attempting to drag it away, according to officials. (Chapel Hill Police, Twitter)

Authorities in North Carolina are searching for at least two suspects who were captured chaining an ATM to a stolen pickup truck and attempting to drag it away, according to officials. (Chapel Hill Police, Twitter)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 11:55 p.m.

photo

(Chapel Hill Police, Twitter)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina are searching for at least two suspects who were captured chaining an ATM to a stolen pickup truck and attempting to drag it away, according to officials.

Chapel Hill police officers responded to a Bank of America branch near the University of North Carolina early Sunday where they found the fallen ATM damaged, town officials said in a statement. Police said it didn’t appear any money was taken.

photo

(Chapel Hill Police, Twitter)

At least one suspect could be seen in security images wearing a mask and carrying a crowbar, WNCN-TV reported.

The white work truck was was stolen from a construction site nearby, Chapel Hill officials said in the statement. The truck was marked with the words NYC, LLC Underground Construction, police said.

photo

(Chapel Hill Police, Twitter)

Related Video

Suspects chain, try to drag away ATM

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Man steals entire ATM from Montana hotel
Deputies catch Bensch Ranch serial burglary suspect
Watch: Man uses stolen backhoe to try to break into ATM
Stolen truck suspect in custody
Police: Woman throws snake at woman in carjacking
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries