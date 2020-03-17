Photo: More supplies are on the way to stores

Empty shelves for milk are seen at the Fry’s in Prescott Valley on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Shelves at grocery stores in Prescott and Prescott Valley remain empty, despite being restocked regularly. Only one store responded for comment regarding the shortages. Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Pam Giannonatti explained that new products are being delivered to Fry’s distribution centers daily and arrive at stores at various times throughout the day. Be sure to check out the Sunday business section of The Daily Courier on March 22, where we will examine the trials local businesses are facing to combat COVID-19.