Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 17
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Local Sports in Brief: Chino Valley Pickleball Association to hold free clinic March 21

By Courier Sports
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 9 p.m.

The Chino Valley Pickleball Association is putting on a free clinic Saturday, March 21 at the pickleball courts on 1615 N Road 1 East, behind the Community Center. The clinic will begin at 11 a.m. and anyone over the age of 6 is invited. Equipment is provided but bringing one’s own athletic shoes, water and sunglasses is recommended. The clinic will be held weather permitting. For more information, contact Bethhopkinson@yahoo.com.

Leprechaun Charity Golf Tourney postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

After the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club (AHMGC) had an emergency meeting with Antelope Hills Golf Course management on March 14, the Leprechaun Charity Open Golf Tournament, originally scheduled for March 21, will postponed to a later date due to the threat of the coronavirus. The new date for the tournament will be determined at the Men’s Club’s next board meeting on April as they aim to postpone it to a mid-spring timeframe under a new name. As for the players that already paid their entrance fee, tournament organizers are providing a few options.

If the check has already been cashed: Request a full refund or donate the money to Prescott Area Shelter Services (PASS).

If the check has not been cashed: Donate the money to PASS, request the instrument to be returned or request the instrument to be shredded.

To process the request or for more questions, contact AHMGC President Joe Gouveia at 928-830-0625 or Gouveia@cableone.net.

‘The Vets’ continue to hold down 1st place in Four’s a Crowd League

Four’s a Crowd Spring Bowling League bowled Monday at Antelope Lanes. The second half is underway and Team No. 1 “The Vets” continues to hold down first place, with Team No. 7 “Lucky 7” close behind in second place. “The Vets” had HSS (1526), “Lucky 7” had HSG (608), Team No. 4 “Shake ’n Bake” had HHS (1951), and Team No. 14 “Roller Coasters” had HHG (703). For the ladies, Valerie Ames had HSS (540), Brenda Hoff had HSG (226), and Dianne Lott had HHS (704) and HHG (265). For the men, Kevin DeNomie had HSS (699), HSG (258), HHS (753), and HHG (276). Four’s a Crowd is a short-season league that will start again in August. Please contact Antelope Lanes if interested in joining.

— Courier Sports

