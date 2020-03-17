HUSD Student of the Week: Bryaden Crain

Congratulations to Bryaden Crain from Mountain View Elementary for being the HUSD Student of the Week. Brayden is a compassionate and caring young man. He loves to help others and is a good friend.

Brayden works hard to learn all that he can each day. We are so proud of all of his accomplishments! Mountain View is proud to have Brayden as a Polar Bear!

Information and photo provided by the Humboldt Unified School District.