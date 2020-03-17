HUSD Governing Board salutes efforts to cope with challenges of COVID-19 closure

Related Story Quad-city schools stepping up to challenges of unprecedented pandemic

At a regularly scheduled, but revised agenda, Humboldt Unified School District meeting Tuesday night, the Governing Board adopted a state-promoted resolution approving the decision to close schools for at least a two-week period.

The meeting location was altered from one scheduled to be held at Coyote Springs Elementary to the district’s transportation facility, with limited agenda items that focused on the pandemic preparedness plan. A limited audience of less than 10 people were seated in chairs spaced to offer “social distancing” and board members were arranged at individual tables rather than their typical arrangement. Board member Paul Ruwald was not in attendance for a previously scheduled family event.

Much thanks was given to district leadership for the “courage” they all showed in arranging to take on the yeoman task of coordinating an unprecedented event for the safety of staff, students and community. Meal services and educational opportunities – be it online learning for those with computer access, emailed assignments from classroom teachers or traditional worksheets available at the district office and on the district website – have been established. District leaders are also contemplating how to best provide required special education services, including the possibility of home visits to identified students.

Though the state Legislature has yet to vote on providing additional school funding to pay district employees who are now working from home, as well as paying for hourly employees who must continue to do work in the district offices, the board voted to ensure paychecks continue. For those non-salary and certified employees, such as payroll and custodial staff, who will continue to come to the district office to perform required duties, the board agreed to pay them time-and-a-half for those hours. Board member Corey Christians queried how that might impact the budget, particularly with no guarantee of additional state funding. Superintendent Dan Streeter said he does not know what that amount will be at this time, but was confident they have enough budget contingency for such overtime to cover the costs.

Streeter applauded all of the district’s dedicated administrators, teachers and support staff for their willingness to do what needs to be done to provide educational opportunities and sustenance for students. He assured the board that all staff who are now assigned to home are still doing what they can to provide academic opportunities for students, and are considered on-duty and on-call.

Streeter was clear he cannot predict how the Legislature will respond to this crisis, but said he is confident that Gov. Doug Ducey, the state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman and other state educational leaders are “all rowing in the same direction.”

On a white board behind the boards’ tables Tuesday night were long lists of assignments and duties for district leaders, including everything from academic opportunities for students to such things as prom and graduation exercises. Streeter said efforts are underway to assure teachers have the tools they need to arrange lessons for students, and contemplating ways they might be able to arrange to give students the tools they need to do work from home. All the details have not yet been determined, but Streeter was clear that plans are evolving on a daily basis and parents and students will be kept informed through all communication venues offered to families. The district’s website and social media continue to be updated on a daily basis.

“It’s a team effort,” Streeter said. “HUSD is second to none in pulling together through times like these.”

