Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 17
Flagstaff restricts restaurants, shutters other businesses

An employee enters a closed Converse shoe store Monday, March 15, 2020, in Phoenix. Nike, which owns Converse, is closing all of its stores in the U.S., along with other parts of the world, to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (Matt York/AP)

An employee enters a closed Converse shoe store Monday, March 15, 2020, in Phoenix. Nike, which owns Converse, is closing all of its stores in the U.S., along with other parts of the world, to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (Matt York/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 2:20 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF — Flagstaff restaurants will offer to-go service only, and bars, theaters, fitness centers and indoor recreation facilities will be closed starting Tuesday night, the city's mayor ordered in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The closures were coming as state health officials identified two more coronavirus cases, including the first on the Arizona portion of the Navajo reservation in Navajo County.

The Navajo Nation, a sovereign tribal government, already had declared an emergency on the reservation, closed tribal parks and limited travel for tribal employees. On Tuesday, the tribe announced it will close its casinos — one east of Flagstaff and three in New Mexico — until April 6.

“We have health and emergency experts who have been planning and preparing for this situation for several weeks,” Navajo President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

Arizona has a total of 20 cases, the rest of which are in the lower half of the state across Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Graham counties.

Gov. Doug Ducey has shut down schools statewide but didn't extend the order to businesses.

Flagstaff, a mountainous city of about 70,000, is enforcing the order on businesses beginning at 8 p.m. Mayor Coral Evans announced the decision late Monday after she declared a state of emergency.

No coronavirus cases have been reported from Flagstaff and Coconino County, which is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Phoenix. Evans said the proclamation was necessary “for the protection of life and property.” It will be in effect until April 1.

Numerous restaurant and bar owners in Phoenix and Tucson have already closed or converted to take-out and delivery.

Essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, food banks and airports remain open across Arizona.

The Arizona-based supermarket chain Bashas', which also owns Food City and AJ's Fine Foods, announced stores would open an hour early for shoppers age 65 and older only starting Wednesday. Customers will be permitted to bring in one caretaker if needed.

Near Tucson, several airlines have started to park planes at the Pinal Airpark amid travel restrictions and declining demand, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Ten Delta jets landed Monday at the airpark used mainly to store older jets so their parts can be removed. Another 13 aircraft from the Atlanta-based airline were scheduled to arrive at the storage and maintenance facility Wednesday, according to air traffic website FlightAware. It was unclear how long the jets will stay, unused.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

