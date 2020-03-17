OFFERS
Chino Valley closes library, senior center

The closure of the public library is effective immediately and the closure of the senior center goes into effect today, March 18. Lunch pick up hours will be set from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with take out only until further notice. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 9:53 p.m.

The Town of Chino Valley has closed the public library and senior center until further notice, according to a Tuesday, March 17, news release from Information Officer Matt Santos.

“This was a very difficult decision to make but one we felt was necessary,” Mayor Darryl Croft said in the release. “But with the latest recommendations form the governor’s office and the CDC, we just didn’t feel it would be responsible to remain open.”

The closure of the public library is effective immediately and the closure of the senior center goes into effect today, March 18. Lunch pick up hours will be set from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with take out only until further notice.

The process for the senior center is beginning Wednesday because many of the senior center’s patrons aren’t as active online or with social media, Cyndi Thomas, assistant community services director, said in the release. Staff wants to make sure they are informed and could make arrangements, Thomas said.

“Quite a few of our customers get dropped off at the center, and we wanted to make sure they could make arrangements for the rest of the week and however long we remain closed,” she said.

The senior center’s Meals-On-Wheels program is operating as regularly scheduled, and some limited library services will still be available including front door and curbside pickup for hold/reserved items.

Library patrons can call 928-636-2687 to request items, to alert staff of their arrival for pick-ups or for more information.

“We ask that everyone show a little patience and understanding with these changes,” Croft said in the release. “Our goal is to keep the public as safe as possible and hope to be back to business as soon as we can.”

For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov and Gov. Doug Ducey’s office at www.azgovernor.gov.

To follow the Town of Chino Valley’s updates, visit www.facebook.com/townofchinovalleyaz or follow @CVAZTown on Instagram and twitter.

