Access free digital services from the library

The Yavapai Library Network has digital services that you can access for free right from your home using your library card.

Here are a few links to get you started:

Overdrive (eBooks and eAudiobooks) yln.overdrive.com.

RBdigital (over 130 popular and specialty magazines and downloadable audiobooks) yavapaiaz.rbdigital.com.

Kanopy (“thoughtful entertainment” video streaming with over 30,000 films) prescott.kanopy.com.

Check out all of the many other digital resources available by visiting prescottlibrary.info/research.

Don't have a library card? Apply for one online at prescottlibrary.info/how-do-i/get-a-library-card.

Information provided by the Prescott Public Library Facebook page.

