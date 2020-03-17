7 in 7: Museums remain open, enjoy nature, galleries continue exhibits

Even with the calls for social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, there’s still something to do in the quad-city area over the next week.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Gain an understanding and respect for the indigenous cultures of the Southwest at the Museum of Indigenous People, 147 N. Arizona Ave.

Though the Rug Auction has been postponed until June, the museum remains open with its collection of Native American art and artifacts with a specific on the Southwest. Its current special exhibit is “Daughters of Turtle Island: A Tribute to Native Women,” highlighting the contributions of historic and contemporary native women.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for students and free for native people, museum members and children 12 and younger.

2 – Learn about the history and culture of the Central Highlands of Arizona as the Sharlot Hall Museum remains open.

The four-acre museum has 11 exhibit buildings, six of which are historic such as Fort Misery (the oldest log cabin in Arizona), the Frémont House (home of fifth Territorial Governor John C Frémont) and the Bashford House (home of businessman William Bashford). Its current special exhibit is “Exploring Arizona” and spans the chronology from the 1540s to the late 1800s and identifies how the territory we know as Arizona was defined by its terrain and measured by its opportunities.

Located at 415 W. Gurley St., the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and active and retired military personnel, $6 for college students, $5 for youth and free for members and children 12 and younger.

3 – Enjoy nature as the Highlands Center for Natural History keeps its Discovery Gardens, trials and other learning opportunities open.

Though all programs have been canceled and the Benson Family Store has been closed, families are encouraged to continue to get outside and be with the natural world. Medical literature notes that immersion in nature can boost human immune systems and provide many other health benefits.

Located at 1375 S. Walker Road, entry to the Discovery Gardens is free. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through March and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday from April to October.

4 – Take in unique art at ’Tis Art Center & Gallery, which is showing two exhibits at its gallery on 105 S. Cortez St.

Currently in the main gallery is “Making Our Mark 2020” featuring Contemporary Printmakers of Prescott through Tuesday, March 24. The exhibition showcases an entire range of printmaking using age-old techniques and more contemporary applications.

In the mezzanine gallery is “Ho’oponopono; A New Celebration of Life” collection by Debra Sutherland Core, featuring her paintings on canvas and paper, digital painting on fabric, home décor and wearables, abstract, floral and landscape styles and traditional and global influences.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday and Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

5 – See art by emerging artists at Mountain Artists Guild, located at 228 N. Alarcon St. As of this writing the gallery remains open, though there is a meeting Thursday, March 19, to assess the situation.

Current exhibits are “Something Person” in the main gallery with Deborah Gray-Russell’s featured artist show “Wild Gypsy Studios” through Friday, April 17, the photography of George Lewis and Chito Hernandez in Spotlight Room One through Monday, April 6, and art by the Yavapai College Portfolio Class in Spotlight Room Two through Thursday, April 2.

Mountain Artists Guild’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

6 – Discover one-of-a-kind works of art in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere at Arts Prescott Cooperative Gallery, 134 S. Montezuma St.

The current exhibit is “ArtQuilts & Jewelry” by Adriene Buffington, featuring dyed and stitched fabric and torched and wire glass. The exhibit runs through Wednesday, March 25 and the gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7 – Find a unique piece of art from more than 65 local and nationally known artists at Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St.

Located in the 3,200 square feet of the old Sam Hill’s Hardware Store on Whiskey Row, the gallery has wall art, ceramics, glass, metal, jewelry, bronze, wearable art and more.

Van Gogh’s Ear is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

