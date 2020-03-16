OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 17
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County coronavirus testing slow, but governor promises kits

A medical worker holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of FoundCare, federally qualified health center in West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March, 16, 2020 (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

A medical worker holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of FoundCare, federally qualified health center in West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March, 16, 2020 (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 9:02 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, March 16, 2020 10:53 PM

Yavapai County may still have no recorded cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but that might be because there is limited testing available in the fourth largest county in the state, according to county health officials.

“There is definitely not enough testing. We’re not getting anything coming, probably because people are not getting tested,” said Yavapai County Community Health Services Epidemiologist Stephen Everett on Monday.

Until test kits reach local commercial laboratories – Lab Corp and Sonora Quest in the Prescott and Prescott Valley areas - the only people able to be tested are hospitalized patients at either Yavapai Regional Medical Center or the Verde Valley Medical Center, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services. The Prescott VA Hospital is following similar protocols for their patients, with screenings of all visitors who come on campus.

Recorded messages at both laboratories now advise prospective patients they “do not collect specimens for the COVID-19 coronavirus.” The messages inform individuals that these tests must be ordered and collected by physicians or other health-care providers.

Much of the public clamor in the greater Prescott area – in conversation and on social media – revolves around the inability to test people who might be infected, particularly those who might be carriers or not be in the highest risk groups but still may be spreading the virus.

So far, hospital testing has been limited to those 65 and older who have traveled to affected areas, or been in contact with someone from those areas, local health officials said. The individual must also show signs of fever, shortness of breath, cough and other respiratory ailments that are not symptoms of some other flu or ailment, they said.

Armed with broader testing knowledge, Everett said he and his fellow health officials can be more proactive in preventing the spread of this virus, he said.

“But until we have lab testing, there’s nothing I can do,” Everett said.

To date, five people in Yavapai County have been tested, none with a positive result. Statewide, Arizona has 18 confirmed COVID-19 virus cases.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Doug Ducey offered some promising news related to the pandemic.

He assured the area’s commercial laboratories will be provided the testing kits, with those results then able to be forwarded more quickly to the county Health Departments. Primary care medical doctors will still be the ones ordering the tests, but the local laboratories will be able to process them rather than require a wait for results from the state Department of Health laboratories in Phoenix.

Ducey and state health officials want to assure anyone who suspects they might have the virus, or who a physician fears might have it despite a lower risk category, gets tested with prompt results reported to county health officials.

Health officials want anyone who suspects they might be sick with this virus to start with a phone call to their doctor. If the doctor then suspects a patient must be tested immediately, the doctor can then arrange for the patient to go to the hospital. If someone requires emergency room care, the recommendation remains to call ahead so medical staff is prepared.

“We don’t just want people running to the emergency room because they have a temperature,” said David McAtee, the Yavapai County public information officer.

The good news in all of this is that Arizona still has a slow rate of transmission, and so the numbers in the county are likely to remain low, Everett said. People just need to follow proper personal hygiene and avoid scenarios that could make them susceptible. He and others continue to advise prevention not panic.

“We’re definitely not in Italy territory, yet!” Everett assured.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency
Gosar quarantine continues; no local coronavirus cases reported
Arizona confirms man in 20s is state's 2nd virus case
Prevention and preparation, not panic, key to managing coronavirus threat, Prescott doctor says
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries