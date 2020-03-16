Wear green to the zoo on St. Patty's Day and get 50% off

To celebrate St. Patty's Day, anyone who wears visible green on Tuesday, March 17 will get 50% off admission at the Heritage Park Zoo, 1403 Heritage Park Rd. in Prescott.

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission prices:

Adult (13–64) $10

Senior/Military/Student (with ID) $8

Children (3–12) $6

Under 3 and zoo members are free

For more information, visit heritageparkzoo.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.