Wear green to the zoo on St. Patty's Day and get 50% off
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 4:15 p.m.
To celebrate St. Patty's Day, anyone who wears visible green on Tuesday, March 17 will get 50% off admission at the Heritage Park Zoo, 1403 Heritage Park Rd. in Prescott.
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission prices:
- Adult (13–64) $10
- Senior/Military/Student (with ID) $8
- Children (3–12) $6
- Under 3 and zoo members are free
For more information, visit heritageparkzoo.org.
