Town of Chino Valley enacts emergency measures to fight coronavirus

In the wake of the unfolding situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Chino Valley has put new measures into place after a Monday, March 16, meeting, said Information Officer Matt Santos.

These measures affect the senior center, public library and the Parks & Recreation Dept., Santos said.



Senior Center

• Limited hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. are being put into place effective immediately and recreational activities have been suspended.

• To-go meals will be offered to all and are strongly encouraged.

• If dine-in is the only option, people are encouraged to leave as soon as possible. Seating will be limited and restricted to four people per table.

• Public computers have been shut off, although free Wi-Fi is available for the public on their own personal devices.

• Daily sign-in will not be required.

Public Library

• Hours have not changed, but capacity has been limited to 50 people, including staff and volunteers, and patrons are encouraged to pick up their materials within 30 minutes and use the main entrance.

• Children’s programs have been suspended immediately.

• All room reservations in the community and conference rooms have been suspended immediately.

• Public computers have been shut off, although free Wi-Fi is available for the public on their own personal devices.

PARKS AND RECREATION DEPT.

• Room reservations for meetings and classes have been suspended

• Boys & Girls Club usage of the facility adjacent to the community center has been placed on hold until further notice.

The Chino Valley Police Department is continuing business as usual, Santos said.

“Services are not being affected,” he said, adding that department personnel are “taking extra care on sterilization.”



The 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, town council meeting is set to go on as planned at Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89, although people are encouraged to watch the meeting on access TV or follow the live updates at facebook.com/townofchinovalleyaz. Video will be posted to the town YouTube channel the following day

Town leadership will meet again Thursday, March 26, to reevaluate the situation based on recommendations from the CDC and the governor’s office, Santos said. They are also meeting multiple times per day and department heads are meeting constantly, he said.

These were not easy decisions to make but being proactive is in the best interest of the town, said Mayor Darryl Croft in a later news release from Santos.

“We would rather show an abundance of caution than put our citizens or staff at risk,” Croft said. “As a group we will continue to discuss this issue, consult the recommendations from Governor (Doug) Ducey’’s office, the CDC and reevaluate the situation as needed.”