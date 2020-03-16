Raising Prescott: Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic as parents

When I first wrote this column last week, our family was fully prepared to send our two children back to school when spring break ended and students returned to classrooms Monday.

With safety in mind, however, Prescott and Humboldt unified school district Superintendents Joe Howard and Dan Streeter announced closures across the board this past weekend.

By Sunday, Gov. Doug Ducey and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman issued a state-wide mandate to close schools for a period of two weeks.

The coronavirus pandemic sure has turned our world upside down, hasn’t it?

As of Monday morning, there are 18 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arizona, but so far, zero in Yavapai County.

As a parent, the biggest talk in my house last week was, “Do we go back to school next week?”

“Yes, children, of course you go to school next week,” I said. “Spring break has been fun, but go learn stuff, OK!”

The question by my oldest son was brought on due to his mom and I talking about his asthma and how the coronavirus could effect him directly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization, people at risk from the coronavirus include someone over age 60, or people with chronic medical conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and ... asthma.

With local school districts taking the entire spring break to deep clean every classroom and building, we felt confident our kids would be safe.

Now that school has been called off for the time being, however, that is a decision we no longer have to make. And knowing Mr. Howard and Mr. Streeter like I do, that decision likely did not come lightly.

PUSD sent out a few emails letting parents know they’ll be putting together some at-home learning tools for their students to partake in. We look forward to that information.

In the meantime, what a great time to educate our children about a real-time event happening in their lives, even though they are 8 and 6, right?

First, we’ve armed them with certain rules like: Wash your hands whenever possible, and be sure to recite your A, B, C’s while doing so! Two, try to avoid touching someone else’s face, or your own, please. Three, if you have to sneeze or cough, cover your mouth quickly!

They’ve watched a few videos about the coronavirus, and there’s even one about viruses vs. bacteria, and what the difference is. Both are on YouTube and were very educational.

We learned from some other reading and research that for most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people, however, do recover from the new virus. According to a recent statement by the WHO, people with mild symptoms usually recover in about two weeks whereas those with more severe symptoms take three to sixweeks to recover.

So take the extra time you have to talk with your kids, be proactive in their education about what’s going on in their world.

As a parent, don’t feel bad taking extra precautions to keep not only your kids safe, but your entire family. It is what’s most important.

For up-to-date local information about the coronavirus pandemic, contact Terri Farneti at Yavapai County Community Health Services at 928-442-5596, or email terri.farneti@yavapai.us.

