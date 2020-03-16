OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 16
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Raising Prescott: Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic as parents

One of the best ways to avoid the coronavirus is to wash those hands. Yavapai County Community Health Services recommends washing palms of hands and fingers often with hot water and soap. (Courier stock photo)

One of the best ways to avoid the coronavirus is to wash those hands. Yavapai County Community Health Services recommends washing palms of hands and fingers often with hot water and soap. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 7:21 p.m.

When I first wrote this column last week, our family was fully prepared to send our two children back to school when spring break ended and students returned to classrooms Monday.

With safety in mind, however, Prescott and Humboldt unified school district Superintendents Joe Howard and Dan Streeter announced closures across the board this past weekend.

By Sunday, Gov. Doug Ducey and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman issued a state-wide mandate to close schools for a period of two weeks.

The coronavirus pandemic sure has turned our world upside down, hasn’t it?

As of Monday morning, there are 18 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arizona, but so far, zero in Yavapai County.

As a parent, the biggest talk in my house last week was, “Do we go back to school next week?”

“Yes, children, of course you go to school next week,” I said. “Spring break has been fun, but go learn stuff, OK!”

The question by my oldest son was brought on due to his mom and I talking about his asthma and how the coronavirus could effect him directly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization, people at risk from the coronavirus include someone over age 60, or people with chronic medical conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and ... asthma.

With local school districts taking the entire spring break to deep clean every classroom and building, we felt confident our kids would be safe.

Now that school has been called off for the time being, however, that is a decision we no longer have to make. And knowing Mr. Howard and Mr. Streeter like I do, that decision likely did not come lightly.

PUSD sent out a few emails letting parents know they’ll be putting together some at-home learning tools for their students to partake in. We look forward to that information.

In the meantime, what a great time to educate our children about a real-time event happening in their lives, even though they are 8 and 6, right?

First, we’ve armed them with certain rules like: Wash your hands whenever possible, and be sure to recite your A, B, C’s while doing so! Two, try to avoid touching someone else’s face, or your own, please. Three, if you have to sneeze or cough, cover your mouth quickly!

They’ve watched a few videos about the coronavirus, and there’s even one about viruses vs. bacteria, and what the difference is. Both are on YouTube and were very educational.

We learned from some other reading and research that for most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people, however, do recover from the new virus. According to a recent statement by the WHO, people with mild symptoms usually recover in about two weeks whereas those with more severe symptoms take three to sixweeks to recover.

So take the extra time you have to talk with your kids, be proactive in their education about what’s going on in their world.

As a parent, don’t feel bad taking extra precautions to keep not only your kids safe, but your entire family. It is what’s most important.

For up-to-date local information about the coronavirus pandemic, contact Terri Farneti at Yavapai County Community Health Services at 928-442-5596, or email terri.farneti@yavapai.us.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

High school sports still a go this spring, local athletic directors say amid coronavirus pandemic
Editorial: Keeping perspective during coronavirus pandemic
No widespread Arizona school closures planned for virus
HUSD Governing Board meeting scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day
Prescott-area schools to deep clean, take coronavirus precautions
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries