Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 16
Weather  59.0 weather icon
Potent midweek storm bringing rain, snow to Northern Arizona

A midweek storm is expected to begin Wendesday morning, March 17, 2020, and continue through Thursday, March 18. (National Weather Service, Flagstaff/Coutesy)

A midweek storm is expected to begin Wendesday morning, March 17, 2020, and continue through Thursday, March 18. (National Weather Service, Flagstaff/Coutesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 1:23 p.m.

A significant winter storm is expected to impact Northern Arizona Wednesday and Thursday, March 18 and 19.

Rain showers are forecast to start Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service office near Flagstaff.

Snow levels will then quickly lower to 5,000 feet during the day Wednesday and possibly drop below 4,500 feet overnight into Thursday.

The Prescott area will likely get about 1 to 1.5 inches of rain and as much as 2 to 4 inches of snow by the end of Thursday.

The National Weather Service is warning of hazardous travel conditions and high water in area streams and washes.

If you decide to travel, the Arizona Department of Transportation (AZDOT) suggests ensuring vehicle headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work well and can be seen if visibility is low.

ADOT’s other Know Snow tips, which are available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow, include:

• Create space: Leave extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Avoid sudden braking.

• Leave prepared: Bring extra clothing and gloves, make sure your gas tank is half to three-quarters full at all times, keep cellphones charged and pack extra drinking water, snacks and all necessary medications.

• Pack an emergency kit: It should include blankets, a flashlight, an ice scraper, a small shovel, a container of sand or cat litter for traction, and warning lights or reflectors.

• Beware of black ice: Melting snow can turn into ice, especially at night. Ice tends to form on bridges first and can be difficult to see.

For updates on driving conditions, go to ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information website at az511.gov or call 511.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

