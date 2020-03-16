Pets in need: Janice

Hi. I am that rare creature, an orange female kitty. But I haven’t let that go to my head! I am very sweet and have a calm and mild disposition. I love to be petted as in lap cat. And my beautiful tail curves into an adorable question mark at the tip. You can meet me and my three siblings at the Catty Shack during adoption hours Tues. to Sat., 10 to 2.p.m. Call 928-778-6951.