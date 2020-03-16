OFFERS
Pet bowls to help United Animal Friends Woof Down Lunch

Animal lovers can create bowls for their pets at the Woof Down Lunch on May 30. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 16, 2020 7:10 p.m.

Jarz of Clay invites animal lovers to create pet bowls for United Animal Friends’ annual Woof Down Lunch. Participants can paint a ceramic bowl for $15 until May 23, which will then be donated to the fundraising event. Part of the fun is attending Woof Down Lunch to find your creation.

Jarz of Clay is located in Prescott Gateway Mall. For more information call 928-717-2182.

Woof Down Lunch is set for Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Yavapai Courthouse Plaza in Prescott.

Information provided by United Animal Friends.

Most Read
7 days
30 days

