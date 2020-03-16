OFFERS
Mon, March 16
Letter: Time for restoration

Originally Published: March 16, 2020 7:17 p.m.

Editor: Why do we protest? We are now experiencing what a catastrophic impact corrupt, incompetent leadership can have, where the result is absolutely deadly. Because, instead of supporting science, instead of building on the successes of his predecessor, out of ignorance, jealously and hatred, the current occupant of the Oval Office and the Republican Party decided to blow those previous accomplishments up. He has done so by attacking science and common sense, by not staffing extremely important organizations such as the CDC with the gifted, intelligent, forward-thinking people that should have been there preparing for whatever epidemic or pandemic might strike us. This is why we are where we are. Our citizens and our economy are paying the price for this administration’s splendid failures. We also witness that, instead of being a nation that the world might look to in such a time for solutions, we are completely unprepared and unable to contribute much of anything.

Thus, instead of making America great again, in just over three years we have almost been destroyed. We call upon anyone who knows better to join us not just in protest but to restore us to who we were in 2016, to regain our dignity, our leadership, our humanity. Then to find the solutions to the problems we all face, to reaffirm our commitment to our nation and the beautiful planet we are all so fortunate to call our home, to move us all to be the absolute best that we can be.

Linda Lutes

Prescott

