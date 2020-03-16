Letter: Time for restoration
Editor: Why do we protest? We are now experiencing what a catastrophic impact corrupt, incompetent leadership can have, where the result is absolutely deadly. Because, instead of supporting science, instead of building on the successes of his predecessor, out of ignorance, jealously and hatred, the current occupant of the Oval Office and the Republican Party decided to blow those previous accomplishments up. He has done so by attacking science and common sense, by not staffing extremely important organizations such as the CDC with the gifted, intelligent, forward-thinking people that should have been there preparing for whatever epidemic or pandemic might strike us. This is why we are where we are. Our citizens and our economy are paying the price for this administration’s splendid failures. We also witness that, instead of being a nation that the world might look to in such a time for solutions, we are completely unprepared and unable to contribute much of anything.
Thus, instead of making America great again, in just over three years we have almost been destroyed. We call upon anyone who knows better to join us not just in protest but to restore us to who we were in 2016, to regain our dignity, our leadership, our humanity. Then to find the solutions to the problems we all face, to reaffirm our commitment to our nation and the beautiful planet we are all so fortunate to call our home, to move us all to be the absolute best that we can be.
Linda Lutes
Prescott
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 10, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally
- Speeding driver accused of endangering others on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 9, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- March is a great time to prune many shrubs, but not all
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: