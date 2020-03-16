Kids can have fun doing Arts & Crafts, Wednesday, March 18
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 5:25 p.m.
Children can come and make some fun arts and crafts at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, 2735 Corral St. from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.
This is a free event for children ages 8 to 17.
To register and for more information, call 928-632-5049 or visit yavapailibrary.org/dewey.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
