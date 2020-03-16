OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 16
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Harkins Theatres will temporarily suspend operations until March 31, 2020.

The Prescott Valley Harkins Theaters entrance is seen on March 16, 2020. (Courier photo)

The Prescott Valley Harkins Theaters entrance is seen on March 16, 2020. (Courier photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 7:55 p.m.

Harkins Theatres will temporarily suspend operations until March 31, 2020.

On Monday evening, March 16, Mike Bowers, president and CEO of Harkins Theatres, released a message indicating that the company’s movie theatres would be closed for a time due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. “While this is certainly disappointing news for us,” Bowers wrote, “our overriding concern is for those directly impacted by this potentially deadly disease, our communities and the dedicated members of our team.”

Bowers said that Harkins would continue to pay all of its employees during the time the theatres are closed.

Bowers’ complete statement can be viewed online here.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Now Showing: March 13-19, 2020
BASIS Prescott closing campus, shifting to online due to concern over coronavirus
August lineup for Harkins Tuesday Night Classic movies
Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
Productions at Prescott Center for the Arts to be delayed
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries