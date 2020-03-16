OFFERS
Gateway Mall open for business; power to stay on for now

A view of Prescott Gateway Mall from its west end near the fireplace and the food court. For now, the mall has been spared a power shut-off after a second APS deadline to pay its overdue power bill, APS officials say. (Doug Cook/Courier, file)

A view of Prescott Gateway Mall from its west end near the fireplace and the food court. For now, the mall has been spared a power shut-off after a second APS deadline to pay its overdue power bill, APS officials say. (Doug Cook/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 9:37 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, March 16, 2020 10:51 PM

Arizona Public Service (APS) notified every business at Prescott Gateway Mall on Monday, March 16, that it will keep the mall’s electricity operational, even though mall management still has apparently not paid its overdue bill.

Darla Deville, APS’s community affairs manager of Northwest Communications, said: “We’re continuing to work very hard to resolve the matter.”

Although Gateway Mall will not yet face a disconnection of its electricity, APS says it is still encouraging mall owner Mike Kohan to communicate with APS officials to set up a payment plan. APS has now twice extended the mall’s overdue payment for its electricity. Deadlines had been set for both March 9 and March 16.

It appears that the nation’s current health-related emergency regarding the threat of the spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, has prompted APS to back down for now.

APS’s website, aps.com, states that “the situation around COVID-19 coronavirus continues to evolve and will impact our customers. During this time we are suspending shutting off power to our customers for non-payment, for the immediate future.”

That Salad Place, one of a handful of small restaurants in the mall, is one of several businesses that have been closely monitoring the situation between APS and Kohan.

“We’re somewhat relieved, but we’re still a bit cautious,” That Salad Place Chief Operating Officer Emma Rucker said. “Is it [power shutoff] going to happen next month? But we’re mostly relieved that they [mall owners] can continue [operations].”

During the week of March 1, Kohan said that he had paid the overdue electric bill. He made the same insistence over the phone on March 16.

“It’s paid,” Kohan told the Courier without commenting further.

However, Becky Rudd said on March 3 that she had extended until March 16 the initial Monday, March 9, deadline for Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd., to pay its delinquent bill because of its “difficult circumstances.”

Rudd added in an email sent to the Courier on March 5 that she had been attempting to reach Kohan to resolve the issue. Rudd has since declined to comment about Gateway Mall’s account, per APS policy.

“We have spoken with the Kohan group and they have made some obligations to APS and we hope that those obligations are kept to prevent any interruption of service at this location [Gateway Mall],” Rudd stated in her March 5 email. “… APS understands that this is an inconvenience to all [of] the mall[’s] tenants and local patron[s] affected, and we look forward to the matter being resolved.”

On March 4, Kohan circulated a four-sentence letter to the mall’s store owners assuring them that the situation with APS “had already been taken care of.”

The circumstances surrounding this case began on March 2, when Rudd released a letter to the Gateway Mall’s shop owners stating that she was giving Kohan until March 9 to pay the mall’s electric bill or face a shutoff of power. On March 3, she granted the short extension.

Nevertheless, Kohan has not backed down from his claims about payment of the bill, which he said occurred on Feb. 28. Kohan has had similar problems paying overdue electric/utility bills at some other malls he owns back east.

“I wanted to reach out to you and explain the misunderstanding regarding the turn off notice each of you received from APS,” Kohan stated in his March 4 letter. “This was in fact an oversight… Please rest assured the power will not be turned off and that everything is handled. We will also ensure that this doesn’t happen again.

“I would like to give my apologies for the unnecessary stress, and concern over a matter that should not have happened in the first place.”

Gateway Mall property manager Kaela Seisinger said in early March that there had been a “miscommunication” between mall ownership and APS regarding the electric bill.

“The landlord has an obligation and payment has been made,” she added. “Power is not going to be turned off.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

