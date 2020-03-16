COVID-19 Update: 18 confirmed cases in Arizona; zero in Yavapai County

There are currently 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, according to the Yavapai County Community Health Services:

• 8 in Maricopa, 4 in Pima, 5 in Pinal, 1 in Graham counties;

• No cases in Yavapai County.

Current Public Health Recommendations:

• Cancel or postpone mass gatherings with 50 or more people;

• Statewide closures of schools through March 27;

• Implement telework and other alternatives when available;

• Increase hand hygiene;

• Stay home when you are sick; and,

• Implement visitor screening or limit visitors for healthcare facilities and congregate areas.

For tips to prepare for COVID-19, visit www.yavapai.us/chs.

Testing in Yavapai County

Testing in Yavapai County is currently only for hospitalized COVID-19 cases. The hospitals do not do outpatient testing even if a patient has a prescription. Please do not refer patients to the hospitals for testing.

Yavapai County Community Health does not do testing.

People experiencing symptoms should call their provider, urgent care, before going to their offices so they can inform you of their protocols. Providers need to collect a specimen and submit to a lab for testing. We are awaiting word as to when the labs will be up and running to complete the tests.

The same is true for anyone who does go to the emergency room and is showing COVID-19 symptoms. Make sure to call ahead. You don't want to spread illness to people in the waiting room, and you also don't want to contract any illnesses from them either.

For the latest information about COVID-19, visit www.azhealth.gov/COVID19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.