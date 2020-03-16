OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 16
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona scrambles to shore up primary, reassure voters

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, speaking at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix March 9, released a video with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Monday outlining the precautions being taken at polling places for the March 17 Arizona Presidential Preference Election. They include measures to keep distance between people, frequent handwashing by poll workers and regular disinfecting of equipment. Officials also asked voters to wash hands before and after visiting the polls.(Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, speaking at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix March 9, released a video with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Monday outlining the precautions being taken at polling places for the March 17 Arizona Presidential Preference Election. They include measures to keep distance between people, frequent handwashing by poll workers and regular disinfecting of equipment. Officials also asked voters to wash hands before and after visiting the polls.(Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 3:32 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona's top officials tried Monday to reassure voters that Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary will be safe despite the unprecedented cloud of a global pandemic and pleas by public health officials to avoid unnecessary social interactions.

Officials say they won't cancel the election but are scrambling to adjust as polling places dwindle, poll workers back out and voters worry about staying healthy. A bevy of last-minute changes and the potential for a shortage of workers leaves the possibility of a chaotic Election Day.

Around the state, election officials are consolidating polling places, lining up backup poll workers or opening emergency voting centers where people can cast a ballot early. Hours for absentee drop boxes are being extended.

Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat and the state's top election official, released a video Monday outlining the precautions being taken at polling places. They include measures to keep distance between people, frequent hand washing by poll workers and regular disinfecting of equipment. Officials also asked voters to wash hands before and after visiting the polls.

"It's been a lot of work, but it's well worth it because our democracy is worth it," Hobbs says in the video.

Hobbs on Friday joined the top election officials in the three other states holding primaries Tuesday in pledging to press forward, even as two states scheduled to vote in the coming weeks — Louisiana and Georgia — delayed their primaries. Delaying Arizona's primary would require an act of the Legislature.

In an interview, she said, "We think it's safe to vote at a polling place on Election Day."

Still, the potential for complications remains, particularly as harried election authorities change plans.

As nursing homes and churches opted against serving as polling places, poll workers backed out and disinfectants became difficult to buy, Maricopa County officials scrambled to consolidate from 229 to 151 polling places. The new "vote anywhere centers" will allow registered Democrats in the state's most populous county to cast a ballot at any official polling place in the county; there's no need to visit an assigned precinct polling place. The locations are available online at http://Maricopa.Vote.

"The ever-changing world that we are living in is creating some stress for all of us, but we want to make the voter assured that we are going full speed on having a great election as we are tasked to do," Clint Hickman, the Republican chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said last week.

Maricopa County extended hours for voters to drop off absentee ballots at several locations around the Phoenix area until 9 p.m. Monday. A dropbox at the county election headquarters in downtown Phoenix is available 24 hours a day until the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, a Democrat who oversees mail voting but not election-day operations, said he would mail a ballot to 189,000 people in the county who hadn't received one, but he was quickly slapped down by a judge.

The disease for most people causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, particularly older people or those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness.

That could be problematic for the army of workers who staff the polls, who are often older Americans most at risk to experience severe complications if they contract COVID-19. Hobbs said she worked with Arizona State University to enlist students to replace poll workers who quit or don't show up.

The prospect for long lines could be mitigated by the popularity of early voting and mail balloting in Arizona. In recent elections, about eight in 10 voters have cast their ballot outside of a traditional Election Day polling place.

To expand that option, Coconino County will open five emergency voting spots Monday across the sprawling jurisdiction, the second-largest by land area in the nation. The county originally planned just one in Flagstaff but will now have additional emergency voting facilities in Page, Tuba City, Sedona and Williams.

"We want people to vote, so we really want them to feel that we're making it as accommodating for them in case they have concerns," said Patty Hansen, Coconino County recorder.

Hobbs said she's looking at what emergency authority she and election officers might need from the Legislature to protect voters if the outbreak is still disruptive during the August primary or November general election.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Maricopa County to increase number of polling sites to 219
Official hopes staffing boost deters Arizona voting problems
Democrats launching challenge to Arizona voting practices
Presidential Preference Election: Records reveal scope of wait times in Arizona primary
Super Tuesday: More than half of Yavapai voters exercised right
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries